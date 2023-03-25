report:-texas-f-dylan-disu-(foot)-pregame-decision-vs.-miami

Whether Texas forward Dylan Disu plays in the Longhorns’ Elite Eight game against Miami likely won’t be decided until pregame warmups on Sunday, CBS Sports reported.

Disu has been nursing a bone bruise in his left foot, which he sustained in the win against Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He started the Sweet 16 victory over Xavier on Friday and played just two minutes, planned by interim coach Rodney Terry.

Terry said he wanted Disu to have the opportunity, even briefly, to play in a regional tournament game. Disu watched the rest of the game from the bench while wearing a boot on the foot.

In the first two games of the tournament, Disu scored 28 against Colgate and 17 against Penn State, with 10 rebounds in each game. He eclipsed his season averages of 8.8 points and 4.4 assists, compiled in 36 starts.

–Field Level Media