San Diego volleyball announced non-conference schedule

SAN DIEGO — San Diego volleyball head coach Jennifer Petrie announced the Toreros’ 2023 non-conference schedule on Tuesday, completing their fall lineup. With the West Coast Conference matchups already released earlier this month, the team is gearing up for an exciting season ahead.

The Toreros have scheduled 10 non-conference matches for 2023, with eight taking place on the road and two at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. This year’s schedule boasts a lineup of formidable opponents, including six teams that made appearances in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

To kick off the 2023 season, San Diego will travel to Hawaii for the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. The first match is set for Friday, August 25, against Oregon at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Toreros will then stay in Honolulu to face Hawaii on Saturday, August 26, and Northwestern on Sunday, August 27.

Returning to their home turf, the Toreros will have their 2023 home opener on Thursday, August 31, against Tennessee in the USD Invitational. This 7:00 p.m. match holds significance as it marks the team’s return to the Jenny Craig Pavilion since their impressive second-round NCAA Tournament victory over Washington State in December last year.

Following a day’s break on September 1, San Diego will continue the tournament on September 2, squaring off against Boston College.

Next, the Toreros will head to Los Angeles for matches against Marist (Sept. 8), UC Davis (Sept. 9), and USC (Sept. 10) at the Trojans’ Galen Center.

The non-conference slate will wrap up with two matches in Atlanta at O’Keefe Gym, where the Toreros will face off against Georgia Tech (Sept. 16) and Georgia (Sept. 17). Following this, the team will shift focus to WCC play, beginning on September 23 against Saint Mary’s.

San Diego had an exceptional 2022 season, winning 31 games, including a flawless 18-0 West Coast Conference record. The team achieved its first-ever NCAA National Semifinal appearance and reached a No. 2 national ranking, making it the most successful season in program history.

The Toreros will be returning 11 letterwinners from last year’s Final Four squad, including Leyla Blackwell, who was a 2022 All-WCC First Team selection and received 2022 VolleyballMag.com All-American Honorable Mention. Haylee Stoner, who earned 2022 All-WCC Honorable Mention, will also be among the returning players.

Six of the 11 returning letterwinners saw action in the team’s 2022 NCAA National Semifinal match against No. 1 Texas.

In addition to the returning players, the Toreros have added transfers Anni Evans (setter, Nebraska) and Amber Stivrins (outside hitter, Georgia) to their roster.

Both Evans and Stivrins bring valuable postseason experience, having helped their previous teams to the NCAA Final Four and Elite Eight, respectively.

The team has also recruited four incoming freshmen, including standout players such as Nemo Beach, the 2022-2023 Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year, and Liv Hertzog, who was named the 2022 Trinity League Most Valuable Player.

Ticketing and broadcast information for San Diego volleyball’s 2023 schedule will be announced at a later date, ensuring fans can catch all the exciting action.

