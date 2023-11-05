Where to watch the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon today?

Fans all over the world can watch the live broadcast and stream of the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday on several platforms. On race day, watch the TCS New York City Marathon live on TV, computer, tablet, or phone.

Watch 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Locally

Watch the broadcast live on race day on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EST, and continued coverage of the race will be live until 1:00 p.m. EST.

Live streaming will also be available on the ABC 7 New York App and ABC7NY.com from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. ABC7NY.com will also present a view of the finish line from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

Watch the race nationally

Watch live coverage from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN2 and via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices and ESPN.com on computers for those who have video subscriptions from affiliated pay-TV providers.

Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. ESPN3 will also present a view of the finish line from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

The broadcast will also be available live in Spanish on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. And don’t miss the national highlight show on your local ABC station from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. EST; check local listings for other time zones.

Spanish-Language Broadcast

A domestic, Spanish-language broadcast of the TCS New York City Marathon will air live on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. The Spanish-language broadcast will also re-air on Monday, November 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on ESPN Deportes.

Watch on Mobile Devices

This broadcast is available live on tablets or smartphones with the ABC 7 New York App in the New York Tri-state Area and the ESPN App nationwide. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play Store. Access to the ABC and ESPN Apps are available through participating pay TV providers.

Complete, uninterrupted coverage of the professional races will be available on the TCS New York City Marathon app Powered by Tata Consultancy Services, available in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Watch Globally

International viewers can watch the broadcast from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST via a variety of global broadcast partners including the following: