Wolverhampton Stun Tottenham With Comeback 2-1 Win: Video Highlights Recap

Wolverhampton Wanderers displayed an admirable level of determination and strategic acumen to secure a stunning victory late over Tottenham in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

After being behind on the scoreboard and the clock ticking down, Wolves made an incredible comeback in the final minutes of the match and managed to secure a thrilling 2-1, much to the delight of the home supporters who remained optimistic throughout the match.

As a result, Tottenham missed out on a valuable opportunity to climb to the top of the Premier League standings.

Spurs’ Early Lead Overturned

Tottenham, under the free-flowing thinking of Ange Postecoglou, initially appeared in control after Brennan Johnson’s early goal, a result of a well-orchestrated move involving Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, despite leading for the majority of the match, Spurs’ makeshift defense – a necessity due to injuries and suspensions – eventually succumbed to Wolves’ relentless pressure.

“It is always a tough game here. Wolves are always going to come on strong and we ran out of legs at the end,” Postecoglou said.

“It is understandable, a lot of those guys haven’t played. They scored a couple of good goals, a hard one to take.”

Wolves’ Second-Half Resurgence

The home team, displaying commendable spirit, elevated their game in the second half. Wolves had several chances to level the match but came up short time after time due to poor finishing and decision-making in the final third.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Rayan Aït-Nouri were particularly instrumental, taking on players and creating chances.

Although Wolves initially struggled to capitalize on these opportunities, their persistence paid off with Sarabia’s and Lemina’s late goals, snatching a victory that seemed improbable for much of the match.

Tactical Substitution Pays Off

Gary O’Neil’s strategic acumen was on full display when his late substitution, Pablo Sarabia, proved pivotal.

Sarabia, introduced in the latter stages, not only scored the equalizer in the 91st minute but also assisted Mario Lemina’s 97th-minute winner. This double impact in stoppage time underscored O’Neil’s tactical foresight and changed the game’s complexion entirely.

“It is an amazing feeling, we’ve been pushing so hard. We deserve this game,” Lemina told TNT Sports.

“We had the best tactics to play against them and we showed it today. I scored the winner and I’m really happy.”

Key Takeaways