women's-top-25-roundup:-oklahoma-state-holds-off-no.-23-tcu

Stailee Heard scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma State held off the last of several challenges by No. 23 TCU in winning their Big 12 matchup 67-59 on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

The Horned Frogs fell behind in the early minutes and were down by 14 points at halftime, but they had the Cowgirls' lead down to four on multiple occasions, the last at 55-51 with 7:28 left in the game.

Heard then scored six points in Oklahoma State's 7-0 run to push the lead back to 11. Praise Egharevba led the Cowgirls (9-5, 2-1) with 14 points and added seven rebounds, and Quincy Noble chipped in 11 points.

Madison Conner scored 20 points and Jaden Owens added 19, but they combined to shoot 10 of 33 from the floor for TCU (14-2, 1-2), which has lost two straight after its 14-0 start. The Horned Frogs made only 29.8 percent of their shots, while the Cowgirls finished at 41.7 percent.

No. 6 Baylor 87, Houston 58

Five players scored in double figures as the host Bears got an early jump on the Cougars and easily won the Big 12 matchup in Waco, Texas, to stay unbeaten.

Dre'Una Edwards gathered 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Baylor (14-0, 3-0 Big 12). Aijha Blackwell led the team in points (15) and rebounds (10), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Sarah Andrews tallied 14 points apiece and Yaya Felder added 11. The Bears shot a season-high 51.7 percent from the floor.

Laila Blair led the Cougars (9-5, 0-3) with 17 points, followed by N'Yah Boyd with nine. No Houston players had more than four rebounds, as Baylor led 42-28.

No. 10 Texas 70, No. 24 West Virginia 49

Freshman Madison Booker collected 15 points, a season-high 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Longhorns dealt the Mountaineers their first loss of the season in the Big 12 matchup in Morgantown, W.Va.

Shaylee Gonzales also scored 15 points and Aaliyah Moore added 12 for Texas (15-1, 2-1 Big 12).

JJ Quinerly led West Virginia (13-1, 2-1) with 22 points but was only 6 of 20 from the floor. She added four steals. Jordan Harrison chipped in 10 points. The Mountaineers made only 26.7 percent of their shots from the floor, including 4 of 31 on 3-point attempts.

No. 11 Kansas State 72, UCF 56

Serena Sundell scored 22 points on 10-for-14 shooting as the Wildcats jumped on the Knights early and stayed unbeaten in the Big 12.

Jaelyn Glenn went a perfect 7 of 7 from the floor en route to 16 points, and Ayoka Lee contributed 12 points, seven blocked shots and six rebounds for Kansas State (15-1, 3-0 Big 12). The Wildcats shot 56.1 percent from the floor and built a 42-23 lead by halftime.

Kaitlin Peterson paced UCF (9-4, 0-3) with 22 points but was just 9 of 23 from the floor. The Knights hit only 38.2 percent of their shots and lost for the fourth time in five games.

No. 19 Marquette 81, Xavier 52

The Golden Eagles outscored the Musketeers 23-5 in the second quarter and never looked back in their easy Big East victory in Milwaukee.

Mackenzie Hare collected 19 points, three steals, three rebounds and three assists for Marquette (13-2, 2-2 Big East). Liza Karlen notched 17 points, seven boards and two steals, and Jordan King and Skylar Forbes each chipped in 10 points as the Golden Eagles ended a two-game skid.

Freshman Daniela Lopez scored a season-high 13 points for Xavier (1-11, 0-3).

No. 21 Creighton 75, DePaul 68

Lauren Jensen scored 17 points and led five Bluejays scorers in double figures to defeat the host Blue Demons in the Big East matchup in Chicago.

Jensen hit just 6 of 15 shots from the floor, and Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek were a combined 9 of 23 shooting and scored 15 points apiece as Creighton (11-3, 2-2 Big East) won for the fourth time in five games. The Bluejays shot only 41.3 percent overall, but the Blue Demons (9-8, 1-3) couldn't capitalize, hitting just 36.1 percent.

Jorie Allen led DePaul with a career-high 22 points and added 10 rebounds. Michelle Sidor scored 13 points and Anaya Peoples contributed 10, but she went only 4-for-19 from the floor. However, Peoples contributed eight rebounds, five steals and five assists.

