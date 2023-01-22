Boston Celtics beat Toronto Raptors, 106-104; highlights, recap and box score

The Boston Celtics edged the Toronto Raptors, 106-104 in the NBA on Saturday. Check out the video highlights, recap and box score.

Boston Celtics defeat the Toronto Raptors in the NBA

TORONTO (Jan. 21) — The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to nine games after a 106-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. [Box Score]

Who were the top scorers in Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors?

Led by Jaylen Brown’s 27 points, the Celtics had a strong performance from their reserves with Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon both chipping in 25 and 23 points respectively. Williams was tallying a career-high for points, while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and made four 3-pointers.

Payton Pritchard added 12 points in the fourth quarter to give the Celtics the edge over the Raptors. The Celtics were missing Jayson Tatum (wrist) and the Raptors were without Fred VanVleet (rib).

Unfortunately, the Celtics also lost two players during the game. Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (knee) did not return after suffering their respective injuries.

O.G. Anunoby (ankle) of the Raptors also left the game during the third quarter and did not return. Pascal Siakam had a great performance for the Raptors with 29 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Gary Trent Jr. added 22 points and Precious Achiuwa had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Scottie Barnes also scored 10 points for the Raptors.

The Raptors dominated in points in the paint (36-54) and fast break points (16-21). However, the Celtics had a massive advantage in bench points at 62-14.

With the win on Saturday, Boston improved to 35-12 overall on the season and Toronto dropped to 20-27.

The Raptors will look to bounce back in their next game against fellow Eastern Conference rivals New York Knicks on Sunday, while the Celtics will aim to continue their winning streak versus the Orlando Magic on Monday.