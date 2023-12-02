Cameron Brink guides No. 3 Stanford past San Diego State

Cameron Brink recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds Friday as No. 3 Stanford eased past host San Diego State 85-44.

Stanford took a commanding 42-19 lead into halftime and only piled on in the third quarter, making it 63-27 when Nunu Agara beat the buzzer with a jumper.

Brink shot 10-for-15 in order to lead all scorers, while Hannah Jump added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Agara scored 11 off the bench.

Adryana Quezada led the Aztecs with 12 points and Kim Villalobos scored 10.

–Field Level Media