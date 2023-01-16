Curry 41pts, Poole 32pts: Warriors to 127-118 win over Wizards

Golden State vs Wizards box score, recap, and game highlights of today’s NBA game on Martin Luther King holiday. Stephen Curry scored 41 points in the win for the Warriors.

WASHINGTON (16 Jan) — The Golden State Warriors secured a 127-118 victory over the Washington Wizards on the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. All-star guard Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 41 points and seven rebounds and hit six 3-pointers, while Jordan Poole added 32 points with seven 3-pointers.

Curry shot 12 of 28 from the field, while Poole made 12 of 20 shots and also contributed seven rebounds and two steals in the win. The Warriors (22-22) had lost four of five coming into the game, making this a much-needed victory.

Draymond Green had a solid game with 17 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Andrew Wiggins scored 14 points, Donte DiVincenzo made 5 of his nine shots, including both 3-pointers, and finished with 11 points.

Anthony Lamb also contributed 10 points off the bench for the Warriors, who shot 49.5% as a team on 45 of 91 attempts. Read More: Tatum’s triple-double pilots Boston past Dallas: highlights, stats, recap

Star forward Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 32 points. Monte Morris added 17 points and 10 assists, Kyle Kuzma had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Rui Hachimura scored 16 points off the bench in the loss for Washington (18-26).

Poole had a strong second quarter, scoring 23 of his total points on 9-11 shooting and hit four 3-pointers as the Golden State led by five at 69-64 at halftime. The game was tied at 93 entering the fourth quarter, but Curry and Green combined to score 23 of the Warriors’ 34 points in the fourth quarter.

The Wizards led 106-98 with 9:31 to play in the game, but Golden State used a 12-0 run to go up by four with just over five minutes remaining. The Warriors then built the lead to double figures on their way to sealing another rare road victory.

There were 12 ties and 12 lead changes in the first three quarters.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson (Right Achilles tendon injury management) sat out the second game of a back-to-back Monday for Golden State while Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed his fifth consecutive game with a left hamstring problem.

