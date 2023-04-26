former-montana-state-star-raequan-battle-selects-west-virginia

Former Montana State standout guard RaeQuan Battle announced Wednesday that he is transferring to West Virginia. Battle made his announcement on Instagram, saying “More country

Battle made his announcement on Instagram, saying “More country roads? Morgantown let’s rock?? #committed @wvuhoops.”

The 6-foot-5 Battle averaged 17.7 points and 2.9 rebounds and made 53 3-pointers in 35 games (all starts) this season for the Bobcats, who made the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. Battle was first-team All-Big-Sky in the regular season and MVP of the Big Sky tournament.

Battle scored 27 points against Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a game Montana State lost 77-65. It was his 12th 20-point effort of the campaign, including twice posting 30 or more.

The previous season, Battle averaged 8.5 points in 35 games off the bench for the Bobcats.

Battle began his college career by playing two seasons at Washington. He averaged 4.8 points in 34 games (four starts) for the Huskies.

West Virginia is scoring well in the transfer portal. The Mountaineers previously secured the services of Syracuse center Jesse Edwards and Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa.

–Field Level Media