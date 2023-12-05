Frida Formann scores 23 as No. 8 Colorado tops UT Arlington

Frida Formann hit seven 3-pointers, six in the first half, to power No. 8 Colorado past visiting UT Arlington 95-74 on Tuesday afternoon in Boulder, Colo.

Formann finished with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. Quay Miller added 21 points and 11 rebounds, Aaronette Vonleh scored 14 points and Jaylyn Sherrod added 11 for the Buffaloes (9-1).

Keiori Lee led the Mavericks (1-8) with 18 points off the bench. Gia Adams (15), Taliyah Clark (11) and Avery Brittingham (10) also scored in double figures, but UT Arlington was beaten 49-32 on the rebounds.

The Buffaloes, who opened the season with a surprise win over defending champion LSU, face Northern Colorado on Dec. 21 before opening Pac-12 play against No. 11 Utah on Dec. 30.

–Field Level Media