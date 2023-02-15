Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday Scores Career-High 40 Points

Short-Handed Boston Celtics Pushed Bucks In Overtime Defeat

All-Star Teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday Impress in Win

Milwaukee Bucks Extend Winning Streak to 11 Games

MILWAUKEE — In a nail-biting contest that had to be decided in overtime, Jrue Holiday put on a remarkable performance at Fiserv Forum to help the Milwaukee Bucks extend their winning streak to 11 games, beating the short-handed Boston Celtics 131-125 on Tuesday.

Jrue Holiday’s Stellar Performance Leads Milwaukee Bucks to Victory

Holiday tied his career-high with 40 points and made a decisive 3-pointer with just 25.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Bucks to the narrow victory in a showdown of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

The performance by Holiday included a career-high for 3-pointers after he conntected on 8 of 12 from beyond the arc.

With the win, Milwaukee now sits just a half-game behind the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, with Holiday and teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo set to represent the team at the All-Star Game on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo added 36 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, making an important contribution to the Bucks’ win.

Boston Celtics Nearly Pull Off Victory Despite Being Short-Handed

Boston was without both of its All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as Marcus Smart and Al Horford.

However, they still nearly won their fifth straight game. Derrick White led the way for the Celtics with 27 points, including the first five points of overtime, added 12 assists, with Malcolm Brogdon scoring 26 points in the defeat.

”We expected to win that game,” said Malcolm Brogdon. ”We went into that game like we were going to win, like we were supposed to win.

“We believe we are the best team on the floor every single night.”

Six Celtics players scored in double figures, including all five starters. Mike Muscala had 18 points and eight rebounds, Sam Hauser and Blake Griffin each scored 15 points, with Hauser adding nine rebounds, and Griffin ending with six rebounds and six assists.

Boton entered the game as the underdog, but the visitors made it a tight contest throughout, as Hauser hit a game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Khris Middleton added 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Bucks, while Grayson Allen chipped in with 13 points for Milwaukee, which shot 47.8% but also gave up 27 points off 19 turnovers.

Holiday finished the game with seven assists, but also had five turnovers, which he said “hurts his soul.”

”I don’t really, I guess, care for how I’m playing as long as we’re winning,” said Holiday. ”For me, as long as we get the win, I’m OK.

“The only stat I look at is turnovers. That’s kind of how I determine if I had a good or bad game. Tonight, what did I have, five turnovers? To me, that hurts my soul.”

Antetokounmpo Suffers Scare but Stays in Game to Secure Victory for the Bucks

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks coaching staff and supporters a scare on the night after he landed awkwardly late in the fourth quarter.

He was able to walk slowly back to the bench and stay in the game. Head Coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed that the initial report on Antetokounmpo’s condition was positive, and they would check on him in the morning.

”They gave me a quick update just saying that they think he just banged knees with somebody,” Budenholzer said. ”We’ll check him in the morning, but I’d say the initial kind of report was positive.”

The Bucks (40-17) will visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, while the Celtics (41-17) will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo will both represent the Bucks at Sunday’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. It will be Holiday’s first All-Star appearance since 2013 when he played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Box Score and Complete Game State – Click Here