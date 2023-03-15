How to watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern First Four?

Dayton, Ohio – The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are set to face the Texas Southern Tigers in the 2023 NCAA Tournament First Four round of the NCAA Tournament at UD Arena on Wednesday. According to ESPN Analytics and its Matchup Predictor, the Knights are favored to win with a 52.4% chance, while the Tigers are not far behind with a 47.6% chance.

The game will take place at the UD Arena and will be aired live on truTV. – Read more: 20 Players to Watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

WHO: Texas Southern Tigers vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

WHAT: Men’s Basketball Championship – East Region – First Four

WHERE: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

WHEN: Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

The Knights have had a decent season so far with a record of 19-15, including a 10-6 record in NEC action. They rank fourth in the NEC in three-point shooting at 34.6%. Demetre Roberts is the team’s top scorer, averaging 16.7 points per game along with 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 42.6% from the field.

Grant Singleton follows closely behind, averaging 14.3 points per game along with 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. Ansley Almonor contributes 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while Joe Munden Jr. averages 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Texas Southern Tigers have had a rough season with a record of 14-20, including a 7-11 record against SWAC teams and a 5-10 record against opponents with a winning record. Davon Barnes is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.2% from the field.

PJ Henry contributes 12.7 points per game, while John Walker III averages 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is a top rebounder for the Tigers, averaging 8.9 rebounds and 10.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 53.1% from the field.

Both teams have some solid performers, and it should be an exciting matchup.

The Knights will look to continue their success shooting from beyond the arc, while the Tigers will aim to improve their record against opponents with a winning record.