How to watch No. 13 BYU vs Utah State live, game time, live stats

Watch and follow the live streaming and television coverage of the NCAA college football matchup between No. 13 BYU and Utah State. BYU enters the game undefeated with a 4-0 record, while Utah State is 3-1 coming into this game that is live on CBS Sports Network.
NO. 13 BYU (4-0) vs. UTAH STATE (3-1, 1-1 MW)
Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 • 7 p.m. • Logan, Utah • Maverik Stadium (25,100)
GAME 5 INFORMATION
TV: CBS Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz
• Analyst: Aaron Taylor
• Reporter: Jenny Dell
• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD
• DISH: Ch. 158
• DirecTV: Ch. 221
CBS Sports Network
BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/BYU Radio App
BYU Sports Network
KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM
Live Stats
RADIO: Aggie Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard
• Analyst: Kevin White
• National: XM 382 / SXM App 972
• Online: 1280thezone.com / Tunein.com
SOCIAL MEDIA: #AGGIESALLTHEWAY
• Twitter/Instagram: @USUFootball
• Facebook: USUFootball
• YouTube: UtahStateFootball
• Live Stats: UtahState.Statbroadcast.com
AGGIE RADIO NETWORK
• Every Utah State football game can be heard live on the Aggie Radio Network. Scott Garrard serves as the play-by-play announcer, while former USU quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) will provide color analysis. Games can also be heard on the Internet (www.UtahStateAggies.com) by clicking on the ‘Listen Live’ link, as well as on the TuneIn App.
• Salt Lake City: KZNS (1280 AM/97.5 FM)
• Logan: KBLU-LP (92.3 FM)
• Green River: KRPX (102.7 FM)
• Moab: KRPX (100.3 FM)
• Montpelier, Idaho: KZNS (1450 AM/101.7 FM)
• Orangeville: KRPX (95.9 FM)
• Price: KRPX (95.3 FM)
KICKOFF COVERAGE
• Utah State’s 3-1 record is its best start to a season since the 2018 team won 10 of its first 11 games. USU began the year with three-straight wins for the first time since 1978 (43 years).
• Utah State is 5-62 all-time against Associated Press-ranked teams, but has won four of its last 12 meetings against top-25 competition, including its 35-20 win at No. 18 BYU in 2014, as the Cougars are the highest-ranked AP team the Aggies have ever defeated. No. 13 BYU is the highest-ranked team to play at Maverik Stadium since No. 6 Boise State in 2009.
• Utah State has won eight of its last nine non-conference home games and is 20-4 in its last 24 non-conference home games at Maverik Stadium. Overall, USU is 41-15 (.732) in its last 56 home games and 153-111 (.580) all-time inside Maverik Stadium. USU has also won eight of its last 11 home games against in-state opponents.
• Utah State ranks among the top 50 teams in the nation in 14 statistical categories, including leading the Mountain West and ranking 10th in the nation in total offense at 533.2 yards per game. USU also ranks 13th in the nation in passing offense (319.8 ypg), 25th in rushing offense (213.5 ypg), 30th in the nation in tackles for loss (7.2 pg), and 32nd in the nation in sacks allowed with six (1.5 pg). USU also ranks second in the nation in punt return defense (-4.0 ypr), sixth in the nation in punt returns (23.5 ypr) and 21st in the nation in net punting (42.9 ypp).
• Senior WR Deven Thompkins leads the Mountain West and ranks third in the nation in receiving (128.5 ypg), is 11th in the nation in receptions (7.2 pg), 24th in the nation in all-purpose yards (132.0 ypg) and 30th in the nation in receiving touchdowns with three (0.75 pg). Additionally, graduate senior ILB Justin Riceis third in the nation with three interceptions (0.75 pg) and 14th in the nation in tackles (10.0 pg).
• Blake Anderson is just the third head coach in school history, and first since E. Lowell Romney in 1919, to win his first three games at Utah State.
UTAH STATE HOSTS NO. 13 BYU UNDER FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
• Utah State (3-1, 1-1 MW) hosts No. 13 BYU (4-0) in an in-state game on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network (Xfinity Ch. 269/753HD, DISH Ch. 158, DirecTV Ch. 221) with Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Jenny Dell (reporter) on the call.
• Utah State is 23-31 -1 (.427) all-time in Friday night games, including a 1-0 record this year following its 48-24 home win against North Dakota on Sept. 10.
• Utah State and BYU will play one another on a Friday for the 24th time in series history this weekend with the Cougars holding a 17-6 advantage in those games. However, USU has won the last three Friday games played between the two teams (Oct. 5, 2018, W 45-20; Sept. 29, 2017, W 40-24; Oct. 3, 2014, W 35-20).
• Utah State is 6-7 all-time in known games played on Oct. 1, which includes a 1-1 record against BYU as USU posted a 31-16 home win against the Cougars on Oct. 1, 2010, while BYU posted a 34-31 overtime win at home on Oct. 1, 1999.
UTAH STATE vs. ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKED TEAMS
• Utah State is 5-62 all-time against Associated Press-ranked teams, but has won four of its last 12 meetings against top-25 competition, including its 35-20 win at No. 18 BYU in 2014, as the Cougars are the highest-ranked AP team the Aggies have ever defeated. USU’s last win against an AP Top 25 team was in 2015 as it posted a 52-26 home win against No. 21 Boise State. In 2013, USU posted a 21-14 win against No. 24 Northern Illinois in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. In 2012, USU posted a 48-41 overtime win at No. 19 Louisiana Tech. And, in 1991, it defeated No. 25 Fresno State at home, 20-19.
• This is the 14th time that BYU has been nationally ranked in series history and the Cougars are 12-1 against USU in those games, including a 4-0 record in Logan.
• Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is 1-4 all-time versus Associated Press-ranked teams, which includes a 35-3 road win at No. 25 Troy during the 2016 season.
LOOKING AT UTAH STATE IN 2021
• Utah State is 3-1 on the season following its 27-3 Mountain West home loss to Boise State last weekend. USU is led by graduate junior QB Logan Bonner, who is 70-of-116 (.603) passing for 959 yards (239.8 ypg) with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Graduate junior RB Calvin Tyler Jr. has rushed for 414 yards on 67 carries (6.2 ypc/103.5 ypg) with four touchdowns. And, senior WR Deven Thompkins has caught 29 passes for 514 yards (17.7 ypr/128.5 ypg) and three touchdowns. Defensively, graduate senior ILB Justin Rice has 40 tackles, which includes 5.5 tackles for loss, to go along with three interceptions and one forced fumble. As a team, USU is averaging 31.5 points and 533.3 yards of total offense (213.5 rushing, 319.8 passing), and allowing 29.8 points and 463.3 yards of total offense (199.8 rushing, 263.5 passing).