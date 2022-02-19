How to watch No. 9 Duke vs. Florida State, live stream, game time, TV channels

The following is the preview game time and live streaming information for Saturday’s college basketball ACC showdown between No. 9 Duke vs. the traveling Florida State at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday night.

Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC)

Duke will be hoping to avenge the one-point upset to the Seminoles a month ago when these two teams meet on Saturday as the battle for the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title heats up in Durham, NC. Tip-off time is 6 p.m. EST and ESPN will have the live coverage. WATCH | LISTEN | LIVE STATS

LAST MEETING: FSU 79, DUKE 78 (OT)

Duke rallied from a nine-point deficit with under seven minutes left in the second half to force overtime, but a Wendell Moore Jr. , attempt in the final seconds was blocked to give Florida State a 79-78 victory on Jan. 19 at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee … Duke took a 67-65 lead with 30 seconds left thanks to a Mark Williams’ dunk that capped a 17-6 run, but a RayQuan Evans bucket with 1.6 seconds left sent the game to overtime. Duke led 76-74 with 60 seconds left in OT, before FSU scored five of the final seven points … Freshman Paolo Banchero posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Williams added 15 on 6-of-8 shooting … Duke played the final 10 minutes without freshman Trevor Keels , who suffered a lower leg injury that kept him out of the next three games.