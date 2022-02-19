How to watch No. 9 Duke vs. Florida State, live stream, game time, TV channels

The following is the preview game time and live streaming information for Saturday’s college basketball ACC showdown between No. 9 Duke vs. the traveling Florida State at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday night.
Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC)
Duke will be hoping to avenge the one-point upset to the Seminoles a month ago when these two teams meet on Saturday as the battle for the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title heats up in Durham, NC. Tip-off time is 6 p.m. EST and ESPN will have the live coverage. WATCH | LISTEN | LIVE STATS
LAST MEETING: FSU 79, DUKE 78 (OT)
Duke rallied from a nine-point deficit with under seven minutes left in the second half to force overtime, but a Wendell Moore Jr., attempt in the final seconds was blocked to give Florida State a 79-78 victory on Jan. 19 at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee … Duke took a 67-65 lead with 30 seconds left thanks to a Mark Williams’ dunk that capped a 17-6 run, but a RayQuan Evans bucket with 1.6 seconds left sent the game to overtime. Duke led 76-74 with 60 seconds left in OT, before FSU scored five of the final seven points … Freshman Paolo Banchero posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Williams added 15 on 6-of-8 shooting … Duke played the final 10 minutes without freshman Trevor Keels, who suffered a lower leg injury that kept him out of the next three games.
- Looking to stay in first place in the ACC, No. 9 Duke welcomes Florida State to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a Saturday night showdown.
- The game tips at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN with Bob Wischusen and Debbie Antonelli on the call. On the radio locally, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
- The Blue Devils have won eight of their last nine, including five straight ACC road wins. Duke is in a first-place tie in the ACC and holds the tiebreaker over five of the seven teams within 4.5 games.
- Duke is looking to even the season series after Florida State pulled off a 79-78 win in overtime in Tallahassee on Jan. 18.
- The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 41-11 over the Seminoles and have won 22 of the 24 games played at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
- Leading the ACC in both field goal defense (.403) and three-point defense (.296), the Blue Devils have allowed opponents to shoot .280 from three-point range since Jan. 1 (80-of-286) — the second best three-point defense by power conference teams in that span.
- Duke is 26th nationally this season in defending the three-point line (.296), 36th in field goal defense (.403), 12th in blocked shots (5.5) and seventh in scoring margin (+14.7) — leads ACC in each category.
- Duke has held 11 of its last 15 opponents — and 17 for the season — to .300 or worse from behind the arc (14-3 in those games).
- Sophomore Mark Williams, whose tip-in dunk was the game-winner against Wake Forest with 0.4 seconds, is averaging 14.5 points and shooting 24-of-30 (.800) from the field over the last four games.
- A finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Williams leads the ACC and ranks 12th nationally in blocked shots. He is also the nation’s only player shooting .700+ from the field and .700+ at the free throw line (minimum 100 field goal attempts).
- This week’s ACC Freshman of the Week, Trevor Keels is averaging 13.6 points and has made nine of his last 18 from three-point range.
- Duke is 15-1 this season when Keels scores in double digits.
- Six-time ACC Freshman of the Week and the ACC’s lone representative on the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award, Paolo Banchero leads all power conference true freshman in scoring (16.9), is second in rebounding (8.5) and second in double-doubles (eight).