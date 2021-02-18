How Can I Watch Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Tonight?
No. 1 Gonzaga returns to action on Thursday night when it takes on Saint Mary’s in a West Coast Conference matchup at McCarthey Athletic Center. Tip-off time for this encounter is slated for 9:00 PM ET.
- Who Is The Favorite To Win: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s
As expected, Gonzaga will start as the favorite to win this game. In fact, the undefeated Bulldogs (20-0, 11-0 WCC) are listed at -20.5 favorite to beat Saint Mary’s, according to the last William Sportsbook odds. The Over-Under is set at 141.5 points, while the money line sees Gonzaga at -2,800 and the Gaels (11-6, 2-4) at +1,200.
- How To Watch And Stream Live
You can watch live coverage of this game on ESPN, with WatchESPN and the ESPN App providing live streaming. For those who are without cable can subscribe to either Youtube TV, Hulu, or FuboTV for a free trial. LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS
In the last outing, Gonzaga collected 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds from Drew Timme scored in a 100-61 victory over San Francisco on Saturday. Victory over the weekend lifted the Bulldogs to at least 20 wins for the 24th consecutive season.
Meanwhile, Saint Mary’s fell to a close 60-58 defeat to Pepperdine at the weekend, and although the Gaels would love to bounce back immediately, they will more than likely have to wait for another opponent to do so against. When these two programs met on Jan. 16, Four Zags finished in double-digit scoring, led by Corey Kispert’s 17 points, in a 73-59 victory for the top-ranked side on its trip to Saint Mary’s.
When the two teams take the court on Thursday night it will be the 105th all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. The Bulldogs lead the series 73-31 and have won 19 of the last 23 meetings. They are also 47-11 against Saint Mary’s under Mark Few. Gonzaga is also 31-11 all-time at home against the Gaels.