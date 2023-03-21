Leon-Bailey-in-action-for-Jamaica
Jamaica forward LEON BAILEY (7) during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Jamaica vs Suriname. Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News

Jamaica’s National Football coach announces full squad for Mexico clash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has confirmed its full national football team for the upcoming game against Mexico on Sunday, March 26th. The squad consists of a combination of locally based and England-based players, with a total of 22 players selected for the match.

The roster was revealed by head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson on Monday (20), indicating a well-thought-out selection process, despite the exclusion of some players, including young talent Dujuan “Whisper” Richards, who recently signed with Premier League club Chelsea, goalkeeper captain Andre Blake and West Ham United forward Michail Antonio.

TEAM POSITION REPORT

In goal, the team will have Amal Knight, Jahmali Waite, and Coniah Boyce-Clarke. The defensive lineup will consist of Amari’i Bell, Ethan Pinnock, Dexter Lembikisa, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Richard King, Javain Brown, and Kemar Lawrence.

The midfield will feature Jonathan Russell, Demario Phillips, Kevon Lambert, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison, and Kaheem Parris. The team’s forwards will be led by Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, and includes Shamar Nicholson, Jamal Lowe, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Cory Burke, and Trivante Stewart.

The team is scheduled to continue its preparations for the Mexico trip before departing later this week for the Concacaf Nations League clash versus Mexico.

FULL JAMAICA SQUAD

Full squad Goalkeepers: Amal Knight, Jahmali Waite Coniah Boyce-Clarke
Defenders: Amari’i Bell Ethan Pinnock, Dexter Lembikisa, Adrian Mariappa Damion Lowe, Richard King Javain Brown, Kemar Lawrence
Midfielders: Jonathan Russell, Demario Phillips, Kevon Lambert, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison, Kaheem Parris
Forwards: Jamal Lowe, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Cory Burke, Shamar Nicholson, Trivante Stewart, Leon Bailey

You might be interested in

Avatar

MARK SMITH | CARIBBEAN CONTRIBUTOR

Sports is just pure awesomeness. That's Mark's favourite saying and he does enjoy covering various sporting events in the Caribbean. Mark has been covering Caribbean related events since the mid 2000s.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: