Latest SEC men’s college basketball scores, results, box scores (Jan. 17)

Here are the latest SEC men’s college basketball scores, and box scores from the games that were played on Tuesday night, January 17.

ByAdam Fratzke
Alabama Forward Brandon Miller SEC basketball standings and scores
Alabama Forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Jan 7, 2023. Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Latest SEC men’s college basketball scores, box scores and and postgame recaps from the games played on Tuesday night, January 17. There were wins for ranked teams No. 4 Alabama and No. 9 Tennessee, while Kentucky picked up another conference win.

Zakai Zeigler had 24 points, with six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Julian Phillips added 18 points and 11 rebounds to guide Tennessee to a fighting 70-59 road win in SEC play on Tuesday night at Mississippi State.

The Volunteers (15-3, 5-1 SEC) won the game despite playing without two starters—Santiago Vescovi (injury) and Tyreke Key (illness), with Josiah-Jordan James, making his first start since November, scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers in the win. Read more: AP Top 25 roundup men’s basketball results (Jan. 17)

Shakeel Moore scored 20 points for the Mississippi State Bulldogs with Tolu Smith ending with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds with two blocks.

Meanwhile, the fourth-ranked Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 78-66.

Freshman Brandon Miller recorded his fourth double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Crimson Tide is improved to 16-2 overall and remain undefeated in league fixture with a 6-0 record in SEC play.

Elsewhere, SEC men’s college basketball scores on Tuesday night, Kentucky beat Georgia 85-71 to improved to 3-3 in conference play and win two straight, while Ole Miss finished with a 70-58 victory over South Carolina.

The SEC men’s college basketball schedule continues on Wednesday night with No. 16 Auburn traveling to take on LSU and Missouri play hosts to No. 25 Arkansas, which is on a fourth-game losing streak and remains with just victory in conference at 1-4.

Latest SEC men’s college basketball scores, box scores

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
DATE AWAY HOME GAME INFO
1/17 – Final Ole Miss 70 South Carolina 58 Box Score
1/17 – Final (9) Tennessee 70 Mississippi St 59 Box Score
1/17 – Final (4) Alabama 78 Vanderbilt 66 Box Score
1/17 – Final Georgia 71 Kentucky 85 Box Score

Adam Fratzke, a lover of sports and enjoys playing competitively or just for fun. Fratzke is a former collegiate cross country, who also plays basketball, soccer and football. Great to work alongside.

