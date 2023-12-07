Makayla Timpson, No. 20 Florida State shoot down Jacksonville

Makayla Timpson scored 19 points with 12 rebounds to pace five Florida State players in double figures as the No. 20 Seminoles defeated Jacksonville 99-73 on Thursday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Timpson shot 9-of-11 from the field and grabbed five of her rebounds off the offensive glass. Ta’Niya Latson added 18 points for the Seminoles, Sara Bejedi had 15, O’Mariah Gordon scored 12 and Carla Viegas contributed 14 off the bench, going 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Edyn Battle scored a game-high 26 points for the Dolphins, who fell behind 26-10 after one quarter and never recovered. Saniyah Craig added 15 points.

–Field Level Media