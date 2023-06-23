Manchester United to submit 3rd £55m Mason Mount bid

MANCHESTER, England (June 23) – Manchester United is set to submit a third bid for Chelsea’s Mason Mount, estimated to be around £55 million ($76 million), according to a report by Sky Sports News.

The Red Devils are prepared to halt their pursuit of the player if Chelsea declines this offer, unwilling to pay the £70 million ($97 million) asking price for a player with just a year left on his contract.

The news comes as a significant development in the ongoing transfer saga involving the talented midfielder. Mount, who has been highly rated by new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, has been at the centre of an ongoing issue with Chelsea for the last few months.

While Mount has expressed his love for Chelsea, Pochettino and the club might be considering a move that could be best for all parties involved, provided they receive the price they want.

The potential departure of Mount would mark a significant change for Chelsea, who have seen a busy summer in terms of player transfers under Pochettino’s management.

Manchester United’s firm stance on the deal signals their strategic approach to the transfer market, ready to walk away from a deal if it doesn’t meet their valuation.

The final decision now rests with Chelsea, who must weigh the value of keeping Mount against the substantial transfer fee on offer.