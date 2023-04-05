Miami G Jordan Miller declares for NBA draft

Miami guard Jordan Miller said Wednesday that he is entering the NBA draft.

Miller helped the Hurricanes reach the Final Four with an epic performance in an 88-81 victory over Texas. He scored a season-best 27 points while making all seven of his field-goal attempts and each of his 13 free-throw attempts.

Overall, Miller averaged 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 37 games this season while making 57.4 percent of his shots.

“I am excited to pursue a lifelong dream of mine of being a professional athlete and enter my name in the 2023 NBA Draft,” Miller posted on social media. “I am blessed and can’t wait to see what my future holds.”

Miller played two seasons at Miami after beginning his career at George Mason. His top scoring average of 15.8 came when he played for the Patriots in 2020-21.

Miller is projected as a second-round draft pick.

–Field Level Media