michigan-state’s-khary-crump-gets-probation-for-tunnel-brawl

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months of probation and 80 hours of community service for his role in the tunnel brawl at Michigan in October.

The sentence resolves Crump’s plea deal earlier this month. He pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly person jostling after initially being charged with felony assault.

Crump was captured on video swinging his helmet at Michigan’s Germon Green in the tunnel following the Wolverines’ win over the Spartans at Michigan.

“I would love to regain the respect from the Spartan community and also the U-M community, in terms of on the field and off the field, to show that’s not really how I want to define myself,” Crump said in court Tuesday.

Crump was sentenced by Judge Miriam Perry in Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows the 21-year-old to have the charges dismissed and wiped from his record once he successfully completes probation.

Aside from the legal proceedings, Crump will still have to sit out the first eight games of the 2023 season in accordance with a suspension issued by the Big Ten.

However, Mike Nichols, Crump’s attorney, said Tuesday he plans to petition the conference to reduce the ban.

“Proportionality to me is important,” Nichols told the Detroit Free Press. “And 12 games is simply not proportional.”

