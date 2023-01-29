NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance

The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.

Terry Rozier Leads the Charge for Hornets

Rozier was very efficient throughout the game, making 11 of his 19 field goals and hitting five 3-point shots. He also had seven assists and six rebounds, and contributed to the team’s success on both ends of the court. His two buzzer-beater 3s at the end of quarters helped the Hornets (15-36) keep their momentum in the game and eventually secure the win.

P.J. Washington Shines with 27 Points

Washington was particularly key to the Hornets’ win here on Sunday, as he also shot 11 of 19 from the field and added six rebounds and five assists, as the home side rallied after Miami went on a 10-1 run to start the third quarter.

With the help of Washington and Rozier, the Hornets were also able to overcame a 13-point deficit and came out on top.

LaMelo Ball Provides Spark in Fourth Quarter

LaMelo Ball stepped up in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of his 19 points and helping the Hornets secure their lead. His performance also played a crucial role in helping to secure the win for the home side, which has been hampered by injuries all season.

Heat’s Strong Performance Not Enough to Secure Win

Despite their best efforts, the Miami Heat (28-23) were unable to secure the win against the Charlotte Hornets. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 28 points, while Tyler Herro scored 24 and Bam Adebayo contributed 17 points. Despite their strong performance, the Heat were outrebounded by the Hornets 47-36, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

”They have had a lot of injuries but when they have been fully healthy, this team can score much different than their numbers may suggest for the season,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”We did not step up defensively, they got a lot of easy run-ups that quickly changed the momentum of the game.”

Hornets’ Winning Streak Continues

The Hornets’ win over the Miami Heat marks their fourth victory in their last six games, their best stretch of the season. Gordon Hayward was also instrumental in the win, shooting a perfect 7 of 7 from the field for 20 points. According to Washington, the Hornets’ improved play can be attributed to the team getting healthier.

”Everybody is back and everybody is healthy – and that is a major difference,” Washington said. ”At the end of the day we have to keep going the way we are right now.”

Up Next

The Miami Heat will continue their four-game road trip with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Charlotte Hornets will play five of their next six games on the road, starting with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Final Score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final MIA 28 34 24 31 117 CHA 26 32 33 31 122

Lead Changes and Times Tied