No. 5 Baylor opens with 117-53 win over Mississippi Valley State

WACO, Texas (Sporting Alert) —— Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures and No. 5 Baylor overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53 in the season opener for both schools here at Ferrell Center in Waco, TX, on Monday.

Fifth-year senior Flagler, who is a preseason All-Big 12 pick, shot 6 of 9 from the field overall and buried 4 of his 6 shots from 3-points, one of which started a 24-0 run midway through the first half. Flagler, who also was the team’s leading scorer last season, also dished out eight assists and collected two steals for the Bears (1-0).

Baylor Bears Basketball Stats

LJ Cryer scored 16 points, Dale Bonner finished with 14 points and six assists, while Keyonte George, Langston Love and Jalen Bridges ended with 13 points each in the win for Baylor. Read More: AP Top 25 College Basketball Schedule and TV Channels on Nov. 7

Mississippi Valley State basketball stats

George also had seven assists and six rebounds, while Love, who was making his Baylor debut after missing last season with a torn ACL, grabbed eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alvin Stredic scored 14 points with five rebounds and Terry Collins had 10 points and six boards for Mississippi Valley State in its first game under new coach George Ivory.

