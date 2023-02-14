reports:-maryland-hires-kevin-sumlin-as-assistant

Maryland has hired former head coach Kevin Sumlin as a co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, On3 and InsideMDSports reported Tuesday.

Sumlin spent 2022 as the head coach and general manager of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

It’s unclear who the other co-offensive coordinator would be to help replace Dan Enos, who left to take the OC job at Arkansas.

Sumlin, 58, went 95-63 at three stops in 13 seasons as head coach in the college ranks — Houston (2008-11), Texas A&M (2012-17) and Arizona (2018-20). He went 3-7 with the Gamblers in 2022.

He sat out the 2021 season.

It would be Sumlin’s first job as an assistant coach since 2007, when he was co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at Oklahoma.

The Terrapins set various program records both years under Enos, including quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa breaking all of Maryland’s major single-season and career passing records. In 2022, Maryland ranked fourth in the Big Ten in total offense (401.2 yards per game), third in passing offense (259.8 ypg) and fifth in scoring (28.2 ppg).

Tagovailoa announced last month that he’s returning to Maryland for one more season in 2023.

–Field Level Media