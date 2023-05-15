top-2024-recruit-qb-dylan-raiola-commits-to-georgia

Five-star quarterback and the No. 1 Class of 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola committed to Georgia on Monday, just more than one year after originally committing to Ohio State.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes in December. He committed to Ohio State on May 9, 2022, picking the Buckeyes over a slew of schools that included Georgia.

This time, he selected the Bulldogs over Southern Cal and Nebraska, making the announcement on Twitter.

As a junior last season at Chandler High School in suburban Phoenix, Raiola completed better than 64 percent of his passes for 2,435 yards, with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The 247Sports composite has had Raiola ranked No. 1 overall in his recruiting class since June.

Raiola’s father, Dominic Raiola, played center for the Detroit Lions for 14 seasons, retiring after the 2014 season. The elder Raiola played collegiately at Nebraska.

–Field Level Media