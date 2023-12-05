Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Colorado clobbers UT Arlington

Frida Formann hit seven 3-pointers, six in the first half, to power No. 8 Colorado past visiting UT Arlington 95-74 on Tuesday afternoon in Boulder, Colo.

Formann finished with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. Quay Miller added 21 points and 11 rebounds, Aaronette Vonleh scored 14 points and Jaylyn Sherrod added 11 for the Buffaloes (9-1).

Keiori Lee led the Mavericks (1-8) with 18 points off the bench. Gia Adams (15), Taliyah Clark (11) and Avery Brittingham (10) also scored in double figures, but UT Arlington was beaten 49-32 on the rebounds.

The Buffaloes, who opened the season with a surprise win over defending champion LSU, face Northern Colorado on Dec. 21 before opening Pac-12 play against No. 11 Utah on Dec. 30.

No. 12 Ohio State 85, Ohio 45

Emma Shumate, who hadn’t scored more than three points in her two seasons with the Buckeyes, exploded for 22 points and six 3-pointers as Ohio State thrashed the Bobcats in Columbus, Ohio.

In 22 minutes off the bench, Shumate hit 7 of 12 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Taylor Thierry (15 points), Cotie McMahon (14) and Rebeka Mikulasikova (13) also contributed to the offense for the Buckeyes (7-1), who ran their winning streak to seven games.

Jaya McClure scored nine points to lead Ohio (2-4).

Ohio State jumped out to a 16-3 lead and was on top 42-13 at halftime while cruising to the victory.

No. 21 Washington State 69, South Dakota State 64

Astera Tuhina put up 18 points to lead the Cougars to a tight win over the Jackrabbits in Brookings, S.D.

Washington State (10-1) also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Bella Murekatete, 13 points from Elenora Villa and 11 points from Tara Wallack while registering its third win in a row. The Cougars were outrebounded 35-30 but had a 12-4 edge in steals.

Paige Meyer produced a game-high 23 points for the South Dakota State (4-3). Brooklyn Meyer added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Madison Mathiowetz contributed 12 points.

Washington State led by 10 early in the second half, but South Dakota State got within three on a basket from Paige Meyer with 28 seconds left. Villa and Charlisse Leger-Walker each made 1 of 2 free throws for the Cougars down the stretch to seal the outcome.

