[Video] Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets top LA Lakers, 119-107 in NBA opener

DENVER, CO (Oct. 25) — The Denver Nuggets began their title defense in emphatic fashion, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 119-107 in a pulsating encounter at the Ball Arena. The game, played before a crowd of 19,842, was a spectacle from start to finish, featuring a triple-double from Nikola Jokic and a resilient but ultimately futile effort from LeBron James and his LA Lakers. – Click Here For Box Score

The Nuggets set the tone early, riding the wave of emotion from their pregame championship ring ceremony to jump out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter.

Despite a spirited comeback from the Lakers, who pulled within three points in the fourth quarter, Denver held their ground to secure the win.

Nikola Jokic and Other Star Performances

Nikola Jokic, last season’s NBA Finals MVP, was in sublime form, recording 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jamal Murray chipped in with 21 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon added 20 and 15 points, respectively.

Michael Porter Jr. had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Reggie Jackson ended with 11 points in the win for the Nuggets.

“I think we controlled the game the whole time,” said Jokic.

For the Lakers, LeBron James led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes, followed by Taurean Prince with 18 points and Anthony Davis with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

“I mean, I always want to be on the floor,” James, who enters his 21st season, said. “Especially when you got an opportunity to win a game or feel like you can make an impact. But I guess there’s a system in place, and I’ll follow it.”

By the Numbers

The Nuggets shot an impressive 52.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc. The Lakers, on the other hand, managed a 45.6% field goal percentage and a 34.5% three-point shooting rate.

Denver also had the edge in assists, recording 29 against the Lakers’ 23.

Tactical Decisions

Lakers coach Darvin Ham acknowledged that the team was “trending in the right direction” before Denver pulled away in the final minutes. LeBron James, who played five fewer minutes than usual, expressed no concerns about the team’s strategy to monitor his playing time.

Live Coverage

The game was broadcast live on TNT and Watch on TNT, providing fans with multiple ways to catch the action. Those who couldn’t attend had the option to watch the game on various platforms, ensuring that no one missed this high-stakes matchup.

The Los Angeles Lakers will not host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. The Denver Nuggets are at the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.