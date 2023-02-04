Where Can I Watch the 2023 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix?

You can watch and follow the 2023 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix – 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series on World Athletics YouTube channel as several World and Olympic medalists will compete at the meeting.

NBC will also be televising and streaming the action for the USA viewers, Flow Sports will provide the coverage for the Caribbean nation, while FloSports (FloTrack) will broadcast to Canadian and Australian audiences.

The meeting, which was hosted temporarily in Staten Island due to the COVID-19 pandemic, makes its debut at its new home, the TRACK at new balance, which is a new state-of-the-art indoor track and field facility at New Balance’s world headquarters in Brighton, Mass.

Schedule and start lists and results – A two-hour live stream of the meeting, on Saturday, 4 February, will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 4:00 pm ET.

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix has always attracted a world-class lineup and this season will be no different with the like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shericka Jackson, Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway and Katie Moon among the global champions listed on the schedule.

One highlight event to watch is the women’s 60m dash. This race will feature the reigning world champions over the 400m hurdles and 200m, respectively, in McLaughlin-Levrone and Jackson, but the lineup is also strengthened with the addition of world-leader Aleia Hobbs, World Indoor silver medalist Mikiah Brisco, world championships relay gold medalist Melissa Jefferson.

Elsewhere, world champion Grant Holloway will battle against USA countryman and the silver medallist behind Holloway at last year’s World Athletics Championships –Trey Cunningham, in the men’s 60m hurdles and we could see something quick from both hurdlers.

The men’s 60m will see the battle between USA’s world champion over 200m Noah Lyles against the short sprint specialist Trayvon Bromell.

World silver medalist in the 400m hurdles, Femke Bol, will race for the first time this season when she lines up in the women’s 500m for the first time, while Gabby Thomas and Jenna Prandini battles in the women’s 300m and Olympic gold medallists Katie Moon and Katerina Stefanidi go head-to-head in the women’s pole vault.