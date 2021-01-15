Winthrop Beats Longwood 70-50, Extends Win Streak To 13 Games

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop beat Longwood 70-50 on Friday night to extend its winning streak to 13 consecutive games to open the season.
Friday’s victory was also the 18th straight for Winthrop (13-0, 10-0 Big South Conference), dating to last season. This run is the second-longest winning streak in program history.
Leading the way on the day for the Eagles was Adonis Arms, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists off the bench as the Big South leaders improved to 2-0 against Longwood on the season.
Winthrop had registered 72-61 over the Lancers on Thursday.
D.J. Burns Jr. made 5 of 7 shots to score 12 points with four rebounds and Micheal Anumba also had 12 points and four boards for Winthrop.
Chandler Vaudrin had six points, seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals for the Eagles, but the team’s leading scorer Charles Falden did not score in his 17 minutes of action after taking just one shot. He finished with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the win.
Juan Munoz had 15 points with four 3-pointers to go with six rebounds to pace Longwood (3-13, 2-8), which was losing two straight and five of the last six overall.
Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points on 5 of 5 shooting with three rebounds and two blocks for the Lancers, who shot 39.2% on 20 of 51 attempts.
Longwood, which trailed 36-22 at halftime, went 5 of 21 from 3-point range.
Winthrop made 22 of 52 shots for 42.3% from the field, but was only 29.2% from deep after going 7 for 24. Box Score | Play-by-Play