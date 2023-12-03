Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 1 South Carolina beats Duke on road

Kamilla Cardoso put up 15 points and 14 rebounds as all five starters scored in double figures for No. 1 South Carolina in a 77-61 win over host Duke on Sunday in Durham, N.C.

Chloe Kitts tallied 14 points, Bree Hall 13, Te-Hina Paopao 12 and Raven Johnson 11 for the Gamecocks (7-0).

Duke (5-3) trailed 35-29 at halftime and halved the deficit with Reigan Richardson’ 3-pointer in the early moments of the second half. South Carolina answered with a 12-0 run for some separation, but the Blue Devils got within 55-52 by the end of the third quarter.

Richardson made another 3-pointer with 7:46 left to play to tie the game, but the Gamecocks locked in and scored 22 of the game’s final 28 points. Richardson had a game-high 17 points and Delaney Thomas scored 13 for Duke.

No. 2 UCLA 81, Arkansas 66

Lauren Betts posted 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Bruins handled the host Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark.

UCLA (7-0) got another double-double from Gabriela Jaquez (10 points, 11 rebounds) and 12 points apiece from Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones. The Bruins led by as many as 30 points late in the third quarter before Arkansas used a 22-9 fourth period to make the scoreline more respectable.

Taliah Scott of Arkansas (7-2) led all scorers with 23 points but shot just 6-for-21 from the field. Maryam Dauda scored 14 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had 12 and Makayla Daniels added 10 for the Razorbacks.

No. 5 NC State 79, Illinois State 61

Aziaha James led a balanced attack with 16 points as the host Wolfpack defeated the Redbirds in Raleigh, N.C.

NC State (9-0) turned 17 Illinois State turnovers into 24 points and earned a 37-29 advantage on the glass. River Baldwin provided 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds and Mimi Collins scored 13 points for the Wolfpack.

Caroline Waite put up 23 points for the Redbirds (6-2), who had won five straight.

No. 10 Texas 80, No. 11 UConn 68

Rori Harmon racked up 27 points and 13 assists and freshman Madison Booker scored 20 points as the Longhorns held off the visiting Huskies in Austin, Texas.

Texas (9-0) jumped out to a 41-27 halftime lead and held a 60-43 advantage through three quarters. Nika Muhl’s 3-pointer 10 seconds into the fourth quarter sparked a UConn comeback attempt, but after the Huskies got within six points at the 1:42 mark, they would not score again.

Aaliyah Edwards scored 22 points and Paige Bueckers had 13 to lead UConn (4-3). Texas got 15 points and eight rebounds from Amina Muhammad and 10 points from Shaylee Gonzales.

No. 13 Baylor 71, Oregon 51

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs tallied a game-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as the host Bears blew by the Ducks in Waco, Texas.

Dre’una Edwards had 14 points and seven rebounds and Aijha Blackwell added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Baylor (7-0), which owned the boards to the tune of 44-28. The Bears had 18 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points.

Phillipina Kyei led Oregon (4-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Grace VanSlooten scored 14 points and Chance Gray had 10.

No. 15 Florida State 76, Kent State 49

Ta’Niya Latson had a game-high 15 points to go with five assists as the host Seminoles rolled past the Golden Flashes in Tallahassee, Fla.

Sara Bejedi and Makayla Timpson each scored 14 points for Florida State (6-2), with Timpson adding eight rebounds. O’Mariah Gordon had 11 points and nine boards while Amaya Bonner scored 12 points.

Jenna Batsch scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter to help Kent State (4-3) take a 14-11 lead into the first break. Corynne Hauser scored 10 for the Golden Flashes, but Florida State pulled away as Kent State shot just 24.7 percent as a team.

No. 17 Indiana 72, Stetson 34

Mackenzie Holmes led all scorers with 17 points and Yarden Garzon added 14 as the Hoosiers had little trouble with the visiting Hatters in Bloomington, Ind.

Sara Scalia scored 10 points and Sydney Parrish posted eight points and 10 rebounds for Indiana (7-1), which led 24-9 after one quarter and went up by as many as 41 points.

Jamiya Turner had a team-high 11 points for Stetson (2-7).

Chattanooga 59, No. 21 Mississippi State 53

Karsen Murphy, Hannah Kohn and Jada Guinn made jumpers in a quick 7-2 run to guide the host Mocs to a come-from-behind upset of the Bulldogs.

The trio’s run flipped a 48-46 deficit into a 53-50 lead for Chattanooga (8-1), which held the Bulldogs to just eight points in the final frame. Guinn and Raven Thompson each scored 14 points and Kohn had 12 for the Mocs.

JerKaila Jordan put up 19 points and 10 rebounds to pace Mississippi State (8-2). Lauren Park-Lane added 14 points.

No. 22 Louisville 80, North Carolina A&T 40

Jayda Curry led five players in double figures with 12 points as the Cardinals doubled up the visiting Aggies.

Curry, Merissah Russell (11 points) and Eylia Love (10 points) all provided scoring off the bench for Louisville (8-1). Love made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson added 11 points and Olivia Cochran had 10.

Maleia Bracone had 11 points to lead North Carolina A&T (3-4), which committed 31 turnovers.

No. 23 Marquette 87, Penn 52

Frannie Hottinger recorded 20 points and eight rebounds as the Golden Eagles stayed undefeated with an easy win over the visiting Quakers in Milwaukee.

Mackenzie Hare and Jordan King added 19 and 17 points, respectively, as Marquette (8-0) shot 57.9 percent from the field and 8-of-16 from the 3-point arc.

Mataya Gayle had 23 points and Jordan Obi added 17 for Penn (5-3).

Rhode Island 60, No. 25 Princeton 58

Dee Dee Davis had 21 points and Teisha Hyman made a key jumper late in the game for the Rams to upset the visiting Tigers in Kingston, R.I.

Hyman broke a 56-56 tie with her shot with 32 seconds left, and a steal and two free throws put Rhode Island (6-3) in the clear. Hyman finished with 11 points while Sophie Phillips had 13.

Madison St. Rose scored 17 points and Parker Hill had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Princeton (5-3).

