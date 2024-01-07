Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Virginia Tech stuns No. 3 NC State

Sparked by Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore, No. 13 Virginia Tech erased an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit and Kitley made a buzzer-beating layup to hand No. 3 North Carolina State its first loss of the season, 63-62, on Sunday in Blacksburg, Va.

After leading scorer Madison Hayes (21 points) gave NC State a 60-49 lead with 7:52 to play, Kitley, who finished with a game-high 27 points, hit a layup to start a 12-0 run. Amoore, who scored 21, followed with a layup and 3-pointer. Kitley sank a free throw, Amoore made a jumper and then Kitley gave the Hokies their first lead of the game with a layup with 1:28 left.

Saniya Rivers (12 points) rallied the Wolfpack and gave them the lead with two seconds left, but Kitley beat the final gun with a dramatic layup off a cross-court inbounds pass to secure the one-point comeback win.

The Wolfpack (14-1, 2-1 ACC) built a 19-13 lead after one quarter and led by as many as 13 points heading into the fourth, which began with a 52-45 Wolfpack edge. The Hokies (12-2, 3-0) managed 10 points off 13 NC State turnovers.

No. 1 South Carolina 85, Mississippi State 66

Four players hit double figures as the balanced Gamecocks remained undefeated overall and won their second Southeastern Conference game, dumping the Bulldogs in Columbia, SC.

Bree Hall paced the winners with 15 points, while Kamilla Cardoso added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao each contributed 12 points for the Gamecocks (14-0, 2-0).

Jerkaila Jordan led all scorers with 25 points for the Bulldogs (13-4, 0-2), who lost their second straight. Lauren Park-Lane chipped in 14 points. The Gamecocks shot 47.1 percent from the floor, limiting the Bulldogs to 36 percent.

No. 5 Colorado 81, Arizona State 68

The Buffaloes built a 50-25 first-half lead to easily dispatch of the Sun Devils in Tempe, Ariz.

Aaronette Vonleh was 10-of-15 from the field while scoring 20, Quay Miller scored nine of her 11 points at the free-throw line while grabbing 10 rebounds and Frida Formann and Maddie Nolan each canned three 3-pointers, scoring 13 and 11, respectively. Colorado (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) shot 50 percent from the field and dominated points in the paint 36-20.

Jalyn Brown poured in 35 points for the Sun Devils (8-7, 0-3), who have lost five of their last six.

No. 12 UConn 83, Georgetown 55

The Huskies moved to 4-0 in Big East play with a comfortable road win against the Hoyas.

UConn (12-3) saw all five starters hit double-digit scoring. Aaliyah Edwards led the way with 18 points to go along with six rebounds, Ashlynn Shade posted 16 points and Paige Bueckers scored 15. Nika Muhl had 14 points and eight assists and KK Arnold added 12 points.

The Hoyas (12-3, 2-2) were led in scoring by Graceann Bennett (13), Kelsey Ransom (12) and Alex Cowan (10).

No. 14 Indiana 91, Nebraska 69

The Hoosiers improved to 4-0 in Big Ten play by outscoring the Cornhuskers in every frame in Lincoln, Neb.

Mackenzie Holmes led all scorers with 22 points for Indiana (13-1). Sydney Parrish (20), Sara Scalia (19) and Chole Moore-McNeil (16) also reached double figures. The Hoosiers shot a blistering 60.9 percent from 3-point range (14 of 23) and were nearly as hot from the field overall (60.7 percent).

Alexis Markowski paced the Cornhuskers (11-4, 3-1) with 21 points and six rebounds. Logan Nissley added 13 points.

Arizona 71, No. 15 Utah 70

The Utes lost for the second time in three games, dropping an overtime heartbreaker to the Wildcats in Tucson, Ariz.

With Utah up 70-69 late in the extra session, Kailyn Gilbert came up with the rebound of her own miss and drew a foul with a second left. Gilbert, who led all scorers with 22 points and all rebounders with 12, sank both free throws for the one-point win.

Helena Pueyo added 20 points for the Wildcats (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12), who won despite being outrebounded 41-33. Neither team scored in the final two minutes of regulation.

The Utes (11-4, 1-2) were paced in scoring by Alissa Pili (18), Kennady McQueen (16), Jenna Johnson (13) and Dasia Young (12).

--Field Level Media

