Arizona Cardinals have not activated QB Kyler Murry vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phoenix, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have decided not to activate quarterback Kyler Murray for their home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite being “fully healthy,” according to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Murray will remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Reports suggested on Saturday that the former University of Oklahoma standout was set to make his debut after participating fully in Thursday and Friday practice.

However, we will now have to wait at least until Week 9 to see him in action.

Read more: Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams: High-stakes showdown, preview, watch live TV channel

Roster Moves and Injuries

The Cardinals also placed starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve due to a neck issue. Wilkinson, who has started six games this season, will be replaced by Joshua Dobbs as the starting quarterback.

Additionally, the team signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia and elevated running back Damien Williams and defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad for game day.

Baccellia could potentially fill in for wide receiver Greg Dortch, who is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury sustained in practice.

Key Points and Stats

Kyler Murray has been on the PUP list since tearing his ACL last December and was designated to return on Oct. 18.

Elijah Wilkinson, the starting left guard, was placed on injured reserve, creating a roster spot.

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia, who played in eight games last season, was signed from the practice squad.

For more updates, visit Field Level Media.