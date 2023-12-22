curtis-jones,-iowa-state-too-strong-for-eastern-illinois

Curtis Jones made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help Iowa State notch an easy 80-48 victory over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night at Ames, Iowa.

Robert Jones, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic each scored 16 points as the Cyclones (10-2) posted their fifth consecutive blowout victory. Iowa State has won by an average of 33 points during the winning streak.

Nakyel Shelton scored 11 points and Tiger Booker added 10 for the Panthers (6-7), who dropped to 0-6 on the road.

Eastern Illinois made 39.2 percent of its shots but was a shaky 4 of 21 from behind the arc.

The Cyclones shot 48.2 percent from the field, including 10 of 23 from 3-point range. Lipsey added seven assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Iowa State scored nine of the first 13 points in the second half to open up a 48-30 lead with 16:15 remaining.

The lead reached 20 for the first time when Lipsey scored five points in 42 seconds -- on a 3-pointer and a layup -- to make it 54-34 with 12:47 left in the game.

Momcilovic scored the next four points to boost the lead to 24 with 10:58 remaining.

Booker hit a jumper to pull the Panthers within 60-41 with 9:35 remaining before the Cyclones went on a 20-2 run to boost the lead to 37. Curtis Jones made his fifth trey to make it 74-43 with 4:22 left, and Cade Kelderman concluded the burst with a 3-pointer with 2:01 left.

Curtis Jones scored 15 first-half points, sinking 5 of 7 overall shots and 4 of 6 from 3-point range as Iowa State led 39-26 at the break. Robert Jones had nine on 4-of-5 shooting.

Booker had eight in the half for the Panthers.

Curtis Jones made two treys in a span of 41 seconds to give the Cyclones an 18-9 lead with 13:02 left in the half.

Iowa State's lead reached 26-12 on a three-point play by Robert Jones with 10:47 left.

The advantage grew to 15 when Lipsey hit a jumper to make it 33-18 with 5:37 remaining.

--Field Level Media

