g-max-abmas-transfers-to-texas-from-oral-roberts

Max Abmas, a high-scoring guard for Oral Roberts, plans to transfer to Texas, he announced on Thursday. Abmas, who is from Rockwall, Texas, and played

Max Abmas, a high-scoring guard for Oral Roberts, plans to transfer to Texas, he announced on Thursday.

Abmas, who is from Rockwall, Texas, and played at Jesuit Dallas High School, tweeted on Thursday, “I’m coming home,” with a photo of himself in a Longhorns uniform.

Abmas was rated by 247 Sports as the third-best guard in the transfer portal, behind Taran Armstrong, who is leaving California Baptist, and LJ Cryer, who moved from Baylor to Houston.

The past three seasons, Abmas led the nation in scoring in 2020-21 (24.5 points per game), ranked fifth in 2021-22 (22.8 ppg) and ranked ninth in 2022-23 (21.9 ppg).

He was selected the Summit League Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023, and he made his mark in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Helping the Golden Eagles reach the Sweet 16, he averaged 26.7 points and 4.7 assists per game in wins over Ohio State and Florida and a loss to Arkansas.

Texas is coming off a 29-9 season in which it reached the Elite Eight before falling to Miami.

–Field Level Media