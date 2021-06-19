How to watch 2021 Baseball College World Series

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA Baseball College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 19-30. Live stream will be available on ESPN3 and WatchESPN, while television coverage will be available on ESPNU, ESPN and ESPN2. After the excitements in the Regional and Super Regional tournaments, I am expecting some more fireworks at the College World Series.
Two games are slated for Saturday’s first day of action as NC State will take on No. 9 Stanford, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, while the second game on the day will see No. 5 Arizona going up against No. 4 Vanderbilt, at 7 p.m., also live on ESPN.
A pair of battles are also set for Sunday, June 20 and both will be on ESPN2 and WatchESPN. No. 3 Tennessee and Virginia will clash at 2 p.m., while the second game of the day sees No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Mississippi State going head-to-head at 7 p.m.
The teams are hoping to secure a place in a best-of-three game College World Series Finals from June 28-30.
NCAA College World Series
Saturday, June 19, to Wednesday, June 30
Saturday, June 19
Game 1: NC State vs. No. 9 Stanford, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 20
Game 3: Virginia vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 4: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Monday, June 21
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 22
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 23
Game 9: 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, June 24
Game 10: 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday, June 25
Game 11: 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 12: 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, June 26
Game 13: If necessary, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 14: If necessary, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA College World Series Finals
(Best of three)
Monday, June 28
Game 1: Teams TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday, June 29
Game 2: Teams TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 30
Game 3: Teams TBD, (if necessary) 7 p.m. (ESPN2)