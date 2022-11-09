LOS ANGELES (Sporting Alert) —— The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers will battle in the NBA tonight and fans can watch the live streaming on WatchESPN.com. Television broadcast in the United States will be available on ESPN with the tip-off time set for 10:00 pm ET. WATCH LIVE GAMECAST

STORYLINE: The struggling Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers at crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night looking to stop a four-game road losing streak, but could find it difficult against the team that beat them 103-97 earlier this season last month. The two teams played for the first time this season on October 21 and Kawhi Leonard was in action. He, however, isn’t expected to play tonight.

The Lakers (2-8) have been beaten by the Utah Jazz twice and the Cleveland Cavaliers once in the current three-game skid. The LA Clippers (6-5) in the meantime, is coming off a 119-117 win over the Cavs on Monday, and have won four of the last five games since losing four straight. Read More: How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets live tonight?

In terms of team stats this season, the Clippers are scoring 103.8 points per game and pulling down 42.5 rebounds each outing, which averaging 21.3 assists everytime they step on the court.

The Lakers, meantime, are averaging 108.4 points each game with 45.1 rebounds and 23.2 assists. LeBron James leads the team in scoring with 24.3 points per game to with 7.1 assists, while Anthony Davis is shooting 53.8% from the field to lead the team. He is also 23.2 points each game and collecting a team-high 10.3 rebounds each outing.

Los Angeles Lakers are sitting 14th in the Western Conference at the moment and the Los Angeles Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference.

In the first game, last month, Paul George led the LA Clippers with 15 points, and Lonnie Walker IV paced the LA Lakers with 26 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), John Wall: out (rest), and Reggie Jackson: day-to-day (thigh).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Lonnie Walker IV: day-to-day (illness), Anthony Davis: day-to-day, Cole Swider: out, Thomas Bryant: out (thumb)