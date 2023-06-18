How to watch Mexico vs Panama for free?

Here are the starting lineups and substitutes for today’s 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Third Place football game between Panama and Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The Referee for this evening’s third-place battle is Daneion Parchment of Jamaica. You can watch live streaming coverage of this game in Spanish on www.tudn.com for free. Live text commentary and GameCast is on ESPN. Click Here.

Panama will start the game 3-4-2-1 formation and will defend as a five without the ball. However, the team will attack with six players and will take advantage of the wide areas to try and pull the Mexicans out of position.

Panama (3-4-2-1):

Starting lineup:

Luis Mejía César Blackman Harold Cummings Fidel Escobar Roderick Miller Christian Martínez Jovani Welch Adalberto Carrasquilla Azarias Londoño Édgar Bárcenas Ismael Díaz

Substitutes:

12. Cesar Samudio

Freddy Góndola Eduardo Anderson Cecilio Waterman Andrés Andrade José Fajardo Christian Martínez Alberto Quintero Aníbal Godoy César Yanis Orlando Mosquera Michael Murillo

Mexico (3-4-2-1):

Starting lineup:

Mejía Blackman Cummings Escobar Miller Godoy Carrasquilla Andrade Fajardo Quintero Díaz

Substitutes:

12. Santiago Mele