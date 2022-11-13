How to Watch New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 13?

NEW YORK —— You can watch live streaming coverage of the New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game at Madison Square Garden on MSG Networks and Bally Sports Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 13. Game time for this one is at 12:00 pm ET. You can also follow LIVE RADIO coverage on WEPN and WWLS. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

New York (6-6) enters this game Sunday afternoon aiming for its second straight win for just the second time this season after beating the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Another victory on Sunday afternoon against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder would see the Knicks moving above .500 for the first time since Oct. 28. Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In the win over the Pistons, RJ Barrett scored a season-high 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26 and Julius Randle ended with 21 for the Knicks, who will play at home for the last time before opening a five-game road trip against all Western Conference opponents. Read More: Kevin Durant drops triple-double, Nets rout Knicks 112-85; free highlights, stats summary

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City comes into today’s encounter on the back of a 132-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak and the visitors will hope to build on that victory as they begin a four-game road trip in an effort to improve on the 5-7 record this season overall.

In the victory against the Raptors, Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 for the Thunder.