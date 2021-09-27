How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys, free live stream

ARLINGTON, TX — Here you can find the inactive players and how and where to watch live streaming of the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.
The game at AT&T Stadium here in Arlington, Texas, will start at 8:15 PM ET, and ESPN will provide the national television coverage. Watch live streaming on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. Watch For Free on NFL | PhiladelphiaEagles.com/LiveRadio
Quarterback Will Grier, as expected, is listed as inactive for the Cowboys (1-1) and this is not a surprise for tonight’s game, given that Grier is the third quarterback on the home side’s list.
ALSO READ THIS: No. 2 Georgia cruised to a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt, highlights, box score
Defensive end Dorance Armstrong is also inactive for the Week 3 fixture against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1), out with an ankle injury.
Safety Donovan Wilson will miss his second-straight game with a groin injury, and he’s also joined on the inactive players’ list by Ty Nsekhe, and Carlos Watkins.
Dallas Cowboys captains for tonight against the Eagles are running back Ezekiel Elliott (offense) safety Damontae Kazee (defense) and running back Corey Clement (special teams).
Meanwhile, Zach Ertz (COVID) is active for the Philadelphia Eagles for the Week 3 clash against the Cowboys.
Ertz spent five days on the COVID list before being activated Saturday. He should be ready to go tonight, filling his role next to Dallas Goedert in the Eagles’ TE slot.
Dallas Cowboys inactive players: QB Will Grier, S Donovan Wilson, OT Ty Nskehe, DT Carlos Watkins, and DE Dorance Armstrong.
Philadelphia Eagles inactive players: QB Gardner Minshew, S Rodney McLeod, LT Jordan Mailata, LB Davion Taylor, and OG Jack Anderson.