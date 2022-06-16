How to watch the 2022 Men’s College World Series? TV channels, streams and schedule

The following is the schedule and the live television and streaming networks for the 2022 Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The championships will begin on Friday (17) with two games, while Saturday (18) will see another pair taking place.
2022 Men’s College World Series begins at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, with SEC outfits No. 5 Texas A&M taking on Big 12 surprised package Oklahoma in the opening contest of the double elimination round.
Fans can watch the action live on ESPN with live streaming available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
The Sooners (42-22) who knocked off No. 4 Virginia Tech in their Super Regional clash last week, are in confident mood entering at Charles Schwab Field Omaha and we can expect to see a competitive encounter.
The Texas A&M Aggies (42-18) edged No. 12 Louisville in the Super Regional round and they are looking forward to battling for a national championship.
In the second game of the 2022 Men’s College World Series on Friday, Notre Dame will scare-off against No. 9 Texas, live at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN.
Texas Longhorns (40-15) defeat No. 8 East Carolina in their Super Regional round series to advance to the 2022 Men’s College World Series, while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (40-15) stunned No. 1 Tennessee in their Super Regional round contest to secure a spot in Omaha.
This game will also be broadcast on ESPN and streamed live on WatchESPN.com.
On Saturday, June 18, two games are also on the schedule with Arkansas facing off against. No. 2 Stanford at 2 p.m. ET, live on ESPN, while Ole Miss takes on No. 14 Auburn at 7 p.m. ET, live on ESPN2.
Here is the schedule for the first round of the 2022 Men’s College World Series Schedule:
Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas A&M | Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Texas | Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Arkansas vs. No. 2 Stanford | Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Auburn | Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2