How to watch the 2022 NCAA college baseball Super Regionals day 1?

The 2022 NCAA college baseball Super Regionals will take place this week and you can watch live television and online streaming coverage on ESPN2, ESPN, ESPNU, and WatchESPN.com. The NCAA championships tournament will take place on Friday, June 10, and Saturday and June 11.

If necessary or if there is a weather-delayed, the organizers have also added an extra day for any interruptions with those games to be played Sunday, June 12.

Game times and ESPN Network are subject to change. All times are Eastern.

Friday through 2022 NCAA college baseball Super Regionals schedule

Meanwhile, according to the latest release from the NCAA.com website, these next four 2022 NCAA college baseball Super Regionals fixtures will be played Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, with Monday, June 13 set aside as the day for if-necessary or weather-delayed games.

Saturday through Monday – 2022 NCAA college baseball Super Regionals

The Men’s College World Series order of first-round games for Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, will be announced Monday, June 13.