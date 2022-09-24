How to watch the NCAA College Football week 4 schedule?
The NCAA College Football Week 4 schedule continues on Saturday (24) with another expected exciting round of fixtures and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage, game time updates, results, and scores from around the country. Read More: College Football Week 4 AP Rankings; Georgia stays No. 1 as top 7 hold steady
Live television broadcast and online streaming coverage throughout the day will be on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNU, as well as the SEC Network, ESPN+ and ABC. FOX Network, Fox Sports, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and the Pac 12 Network. The game between Marshall and Troy at Veterans Memorial Stadium will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.
No. 1 Georgia is among the early teams in action this weekend at 12:00 pm ET when the undefeated Bulldogs (3-0) take on Kent State looking to seal a fourth successive win this weekend.
After scoring 63 points against UL Monroe last week, No. 2 Alabama will take on Vanderbilt at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, with the game time slated to begin at 7:30 pm ET. SEC Network will broadcast and stream this game live.
The third-ranked Ohio State will also play at 7:30 pm ET when the Buckeyes take on Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Ohio State hammered Toledo 77-21 last week. This game will be live on ABC and streaming on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
No. 4 Michigan will play Maryland, while No. 5 Clemson will battle No. 21 Wake Forest in one of the three Ranked vs Ranked games on the NCAA College Football Week 4 schedule on Saturday.
|Saturday, September 24
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV/Mobile
|USF at Louisville
|12:00 PM
|RSN/ESPN3
|No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh
|12:00 PM
|ACCN
|Duke at Kansas
|12:00 PM
|FS1
|Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Maryland at No. 4 Michigan
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Buffalo at Eastern Michigan
|12:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Kent State at No. 1 Georgia
|12:00 PM
|SECN+/ESPN+
|No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Missouri at Auburn
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|TCU at SMU
|12:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Bowling Green at Mississippi State
|12:00 PM
|SECN
|UMass at Temple
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|UCLA at Colorado
|2:00 PM
|P12N
|Fordham at Ohio
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (FL)
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|James Madison at Appalachian State
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Minnesota at Michigan State
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|FIU at WKU
|3:30 PM
|CBSSN
|North Texas at Memphis
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Texas Southern at UTSA
|3:30 PM
|Stadium
|No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|Notre Dame at North Carolina
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Toledo at San Diego State
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|Indiana at Cincinnati
|3:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Georgia Tech at UCF
|4:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss
|4:00 PM
|SECN
|Sacramento State at Colorado State
|4:00 PM
|MWN
|No. 15 Oregon at Washington State
|4:00 PM
|FOX
|Arizona at California
|5:30 PM
|P12N
|Rice at Houston
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Navy at East Carolina
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Arkansas State at Old Dominion
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Ball State at Georgia Southern
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Akron at Liberty
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Marshall at Troy
|7:00 PM
|NFLN
|Southern Miss at Tulane
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|NIU at No. 8 Kentucky
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2
|No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, TX)
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|UNLV at Utah State
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Iowa at Rutgers
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|Louisiana Tech at South Alabama
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|HCU at Texas State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN3
|Florida Atlantic at Purdue
|7:30 PM
|BTN
|Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Charlotte at South Carolina
|7:30 PM
|ESPNU
|Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern
|7:30 PM
|BTN
|UConn at No. 12 NC State
|7:30 PM
|RSN/ESPN3
|Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|New Mexico at LSU
|7:30 PM
|SECN+/ESPN+
|Hawaii at New Mexico State
|8:00 PM
|FloSports
|Louisiana at ULM
|8:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Boston College at Florida State
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma
|8:00 PM
|FOX
|No. 7 USC at Oregon State
|9:30 PM
|P12N
|Wyoming at No. 19 BYU
|10:15 PM
|ESPN2
|Stanford at No. 18 Washington
|10:30 PM
|FS1
|Western Michigan at San Jose State
|10:30 PM
|CBSSN
|No. 13 Utah at Arizona State
|10:30 PM
|ESPN