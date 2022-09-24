College Football Week 4 Schedule and How to Watch Live
How to watch the NCAA College Football week 4 schedule?

The NCAA College Football Week 4 schedule continues on Saturday (24) with another expected exciting round of fixtures and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage, game time updates, results, and scores from around the country. Read More: College Football Week 4 AP Rankings; Georgia stays No. 1 as top 7 hold steady

Live television broadcast and online streaming coverage throughout the day will be on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNU, as well as the SEC Network, ESPN+ and ABC. FOX Network, Fox Sports, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and the Pac 12 Network. The game between Marshall and Troy at Veterans Memorial Stadium will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

No. 1 Georgia is among the early teams in action this weekend at 12:00 pm ET when the undefeated Bulldogs (3-0) take on Kent State looking to seal a fourth successive win this weekend.

After scoring 63 points against UL Monroe last week, No. 2 Alabama will take on Vanderbilt at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, with the game time slated to begin at 7:30 pm ET. SEC Network will broadcast and stream this game live.

The third-ranked Ohio State will also play at 7:30 pm ET when the Buckeyes take on Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Ohio State hammered Toledo 77-21 last week. This game will be live on ABC and streaming on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

No. 4 Michigan will play Maryland, while No. 5 Clemson will battle No. 21 Wake Forest in one of the three Ranked vs Ranked games on the NCAA College Football Week 4 schedule on Saturday.

Saturday, September 24
MatchupTime (ET)TV/Mobile
USF at Louisville12:00 PMRSN/ESPN3
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest12:00 PMABC
Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh12:00 PMACCN
Duke at Kansas12:00 PMFS1
Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State12:00 PMBTN
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan12:00 PMFOX
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan12:00 PMCBSSN
Kent State at No. 1 Georgia12:00 PMSECN+/ESPN+
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State12:00 PMESPN2
Missouri at Auburn12:00 PMESPN
TCU at SMU12:00 PMESPNU
Bowling Green at Mississippi State12:00 PMSECN
UMass at Temple2:00 PMESPN+
UCLA at Colorado2:00 PMP12N
Fordham at Ohio2:00 PMESPN+
Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (FL)3:30 PMACCN
James Madison at Appalachian State3:30 PMESPN+
Minnesota at Michigan State3:30 PMBTN
FIU at WKU3:30 PMCBSSN
North Texas at Memphis3:30 PMESPN+
Texas Southern at UTSA3:30 PMStadium
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech3:30 PMESPN
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee3:30 PMCBS
Notre Dame at North Carolina3:30 PMABC
Toledo at San Diego State3:30 PMFS1
Indiana at Cincinnati3:30 PMESPN2
Georgia Tech at UCF4:00 PMESPNU
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss4:00 PMSECN
Sacramento State at Colorado State4:00 PMMWN
No. 15 Oregon at Washington State4:00 PMFOX
Arizona at California5:30 PMP12N
Rice at Houston6:00 PMESPN+
Navy at East Carolina6:00 PMESPN+
Arkansas State at Old Dominion6:00 PMESPN+
Ball State at Georgia Southern6:00 PMESPN+
Akron at Liberty6:00 PMESPN+
Marshall at Troy7:00 PMNFLN
Southern Miss at Tulane7:00 PMESPN+
NIU at No. 8 Kentucky7:00 PMESPN2
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, TX)7:00 PMESPN
UNLV at Utah State7:00 PMCBSSN
Iowa at Rutgers7:00 PMFS1
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama7:00 PMESPN+
HCU at Texas State7:00 PMESPN3
Florida Atlantic at Purdue7:30 PMBTN
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State7:30 PMABC
Charlotte at South Carolina7:30 PMESPNU
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern7:30 PMBTN
UConn at No. 12 NC State7:30 PMRSN/ESPN3
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama7:30 PMSECN
New Mexico at LSU7:30 PMSECN+/ESPN+
Hawaii at New Mexico State8:00 PMFloSports
Louisiana at ULM8:00 PMESPN+
Boston College at Florida State8:00 PMACCN
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma8:00 PMFOX
No. 7 USC at Oregon State9:30 PMP12N
Wyoming at No. 19 BYU10:15 PMESPN2
Stanford at No. 18 Washington10:30 PMFS1
Western Michigan at San Jose State10:30 PMCBSSN
No. 13 Utah at Arizona State10:30 PMESPN
