How to watch the NCAA College Football week 4 schedule?

The NCAA College Football Week 4 schedule continues on Saturday (24) with another expected exciting round of fixtures and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage, game time updates, results, and scores from around the country. Read More: College Football Week 4 AP Rankings; Georgia stays No. 1 as top 7 hold steady

Live television broadcast and online streaming coverage throughout the day will be on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNU, as well as the SEC Network, ESPN+ and ABC. FOX Network, Fox Sports, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and the Pac 12 Network. The game between Marshall and Troy at Veterans Memorial Stadium will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

No. 1 Georgia is among the early teams in action this weekend at 12:00 pm ET when the undefeated Bulldogs (3-0) take on Kent State looking to seal a fourth successive win this weekend.

After scoring 63 points against UL Monroe last week, No. 2 Alabama will take on Vanderbilt at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, with the game time slated to begin at 7:30 pm ET. SEC Network will broadcast and stream this game live.

The third-ranked Ohio State will also play at 7:30 pm ET when the Buckeyes take on Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Ohio State hammered Toledo 77-21 last week. This game will be live on ABC and streaming on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

No. 4 Michigan will play Maryland, while No. 5 Clemson will battle No. 21 Wake Forest in one of the three Ranked vs Ranked games on the NCAA College Football Week 4 schedule on Saturday.