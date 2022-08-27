How to watch and listen Nebraska vs Northwestern college football?

Nebraska kicks off its 2022 college football campaign on Saturday when these Huskers battle against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Aer Lingus Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. You can watch live streaming coverage, listen to radio commentary and follow live stats of the game today.

Kick-off time for this game is slated for 12:30 pm ET and this is only the second time Nebraska will be playing in a campaign on foreign soil. For those wondering, the only other international game in Husker history was Nebraska’s 38-24 victory over Kansas State at the 1992 Coca-Cola Classic in Tokyo, Japan.

The Huskers ran away 56-7 winners in last year’s matchup in Lincoln, with the victors scoring their most points ever in a Big Ten Conference game and posting its largest margin of victory (49 points) in a Big Ten game and in any conference game since 2001. READ ALSO: How to watch college football Week 0 games on Aug. 27? Schedule, times, TV channels

Despite last year’s lopsided score, this year could be a much closer contest, as the eight of the 11 meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten have been decided by eight or fewer points, including four of the past five games.

Northwestern is 5-3 in those eight one-score games, as each of the Wildcats’ five conference victories over Nebraska have come by eight or fewer points and by an average of 4.6 points, including two overtime wins.

“I have complete confidence in the game plan and the offense and the coaching staff,” Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said last week. “I think the guys have a lot of confidence right now. But me as the quarterback, I just try to keep them positive and encourage them.

“After practice [I] just trying to talk to the receivers and let them know I thought we had a great practice.”

Thompson revealed that he was looking forward to getting the season underway, adding that despite the expectations, he doesn’t get nervous.

“I really do not get nervous,” he said. “I would say last year they named me the starter at Texas against Rice week three and I remember getting on the bus from the hotel to the stadium and that was the only time I got nervous the whole season because that was my first start. I didn’t know what to expect.”

