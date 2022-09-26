Javon Bullard, Georgia Bulldogs DB arrested and faces DUI charge

ATHENS — Javon Bullard, a defensive starter with the nation’s No. 1 ranked college football team, Georgia, was arrested and jailed for driving under the influence (DUI) on Sunday, according to multiple media reports.

According the reports, including ESPN, Bullard was arrested by police on the Georgia campus and charged with multiple misdemeanors early Sunday morning. Read More News: Week 5 – AP Top 25 college football rankings; Georgia still leads the poll

The sophomore defensive back was charged with DUI under the age of 21 with a concentration of 0.2 grams, as well as improper turning; failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road; furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages as a person under 21. In addition, he was also charge with failure to use headlights; failure to carry or produce a license; and holding a wireless device.

It is understood that he was booked at 4:57 a.m. Sunday and released at 8:30 a.m. after posting $4,250 in bonds through Citadel bail bonds.

“We are limited in what we can say, but the report is disappointing and is not reflective of our standards,” UGA Athletics said in a statement. “In addition to university disciplinary processes, we will address the incident internally according to Athletic Association policies.”

Javon Bullard has started all four games for the undefeated Bulldogs in this new college football season and has been an important and productive member of Bulldogs’ nationally renowned defense.

Bullard had three tackles in the Georgia’s 39-22 victory over Kent State at Sanford Stadium in the college football Week 5 fixture on Saturday afternoon. So far this season, he has seven tackles and one pass breakup.

The Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) plays at Missouri on Saturday in Columbia and the game will be available for live TV and online streaming, starting at 7:30 p.m., on SECN .

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-1) will be hoping to bounce back from losing at home to Auburn 17-14 in overtime in their Week 4 games on Saturday.