June 7: 2021 NCAA College Baseball Regional Scores
June 7: 2021 NCAA College Baseball Regional Scores

June 8, 2021 No Comments
SEC_Baseball_2021_LSU_Georgia_Regional_Tournament

The following are the latest NCAA College Baseball Regional tournament scores, following the list of games that took place on Monday’s Day 4 on June 7 around the country. All but one team has already punched its ticket to next week’s NCAA Super Regionals and below you will see the latest scores from each region.

No. 1 overall seed Arkansas recovered from a 0-2 start to the game to eliminate Nebraska with a 6-2 win in the Fayetteville Regional championship game. The Razorbacks are the top-seeded team for the entire NCAA tournament and their advanced to the Super Regionals with an eye on the College World Series.

In the Eugene Regional elimination game, LSU (38-23) stunned Oregon(39-16) 9-8 to advance to the Super Regionals, while South Florida booked their spot into the next round of the NCAA competition, following a 6-4 win over South Alabama in the Gainesville Regional.

Dallas Baptist also made it to the Super Regionals with an 8-5 victory over Oregon State Fort Worth Regional.

2021 NCAA College Baseball Regional Scores

Fayetteville Regional

Monday, June 7:
Game 7: No. 1 Arkansas 6, Nebraska 2 (Nebraska eliminated)
No. 1 Arkansas advances to super regional

Stanford Regional

Monday, June 7:
Game 7: Stanford 11, UC Irvine 8
Stanford advances to super regional

Oxford Regional

Monday, June 7:
Game 7: No. 12 Ole Miss 12, Southern Miss 9 (Southern Miss eliminated)
No. 12 Ole Miss advances to super regional

Gainesville Regional

Monday, June 7:
Game 6: South Alabama 4, South Florida 0
Game 7: South Florida 6, South Alabama 4 (South Alabama eliminated)
South Florida advances to super regional

Starkville Regional

Monday, June 7
Game 6: No. 7 Mississippi State 6, Campbell 5 (Campbell eliminated)
No. 7 Mississippi State advances to super regional

Fort Worth Regional

Monday, June 7:
Game 7: Dallas Baptist 8, Oregon State 5 (Oregon State eliminated)
Dallas Baptist advances to super regional

Columbia Regional

Monday, June 7:
Game 7: No. 11 Old Dominion vs. Virginia postponed

Tuesday, June 8:
Game 7: No. 11 Old Dominion vs. Virginia, 9 a.m.

Eugene Regional

Monday, June 7:
Game 7: LSU 9 No. 14 Oregon 9
LSU advances to super regional

