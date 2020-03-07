LeBron vs. Giannis – Watch Lakers vs. Bucks NBA Live Stream

LOS ANGELES, Sporting Alert — The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks will face-off in what is expected to be an exciting rematch at STAPLES Center Friday night and you can stream the coverage live on WatchESPN.com.

Live coverage of this game is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET with ESPN providing the national broadcast. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 51.3 percent chance to win this one. Follow Live Stats on ESPN.com

Tonight’s game will be a battle between the two clubs with the NBA’s best records at this stage of the season, while it’s also a clash between two MVP frontrunners, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP and LeBron James.

Milwaukee, which boasts the league’s best record at 53-9, beat Los Angeles 111-104 in the previous meeting on Dec. 19 in Milwaukee and will be hoping to complete the sweep in this game.

During that game, Antetokounmpo had a massive night with 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while George Hill added 21 points in a reserve role and Khris Middleton finished with 15 for the Bucks.

Star forward Anthony Davis finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers (47-13) in the defeat, while James, who picked up an injury in that game, ended with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Eric Bledsoe, who missed the previous meeting with a fractured right leg will be fit to play in this encounter and the point guard believes the rematch will be intense.

“Obviously, they’re going to try to get payback. We beat them pretty bad,” said Bledsoe. “They’re going to come out strong, so we just have to match their intensity.

“They’re at the top for a reason. They got two of the best players in the league and a great supporting cast, so we just have to match their intensity.”

Both teams have won four of their last five games with the Bucks recovering from the defeat at Miami with a 119-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have won two straight, including a 120-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Davis accumulated 37 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for Los Angeles and James notched 22 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds in the win against the Sixers.