According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a big move to trade center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, ESPN is reporting on Thursday. The Lakers,The Athletic also reported will be replacing Bryant with Mo Bamba, who they acquired in a trade with the Orlando Magic for point guard Patrick Beverley.

Thomas Bryant’s Performance with the Lakers

So far this season, Bryant has had a solid outing with the Lakers, averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Prior to leaving the Western Conference club, the 25-year-old center shot an impressive 65.4% from the floor in 41 games.

Despite his effective performances this campaign, the Lakers knew that Bryant had outplayed the lowest contract they could offer him in the offseason and had to find a way to trade him for bigger pieces before the trade deadline day.

Bryant, who signed a one-year contract with Los Angeles last summer, missed most of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons because of a torn ACL. The Lakers were unable to offer him anything more than the mini-midlevel exception, which they planned to protect for a player with a more influential role than being a backup to Anthony Davis.

A Boost for the Denver Nuggets

Meanwhile, the arrival of Bryant in Denver gives the Nuggets another solid big man to back up two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. – Read more: [Highlight] Irving leads Mavericks past Clippers, 110-104 in debut

The Nuggets have been on the look out for new peices to add to the team and they now have a reliable option to support Jokic, as Bryant’s athleticism and his inside ability to finish at the rim will be a valuable asset for a team that current owns a 38-17 overall record and sits in first place in Northwest Division.

Many also belived that Denver under performed during the regular fixtures last season, which resulted in them matching up with the eventual champions, Golden States Warriors, who knocked down out in the Western Conference First Round, 4-1.

Future assets for the LA Lakers

In other trade news involving Bryant, the Lakers receive three second-round picks in 2025, 2026, and 2029 from the Nuggets, which restocks their future assets.

Los Angeles can now view their recent acquisition of Rui Hachimura, in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, as a virtually free addition, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

A good move for LeBron James and the Lakers?

The Lakers’ trade of Thomas Bryant and acquisition of Mo Bamba marks a new era for the team. The Lakers now have a stronger roster, with the ability to make moves for even more talented players in the future. The Lakers’ fans can look forward to seeing how this new-look team performs in the upcoming season.