MUNICH, Germany (Sporting Alert) —— Teenage wonder-kid Youssoufa Moukoko and 2014 hero Mario Gotze, have been named to the Germany squad for the Qatar World Cup 2022 which will take place from Sunday, Nov 20 through Sunday, Dec 18, 2022.

Moukoko, 17, has been in good form for Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks and although his call-up was a bit of a surprise to several football fans, those who have been following him in the last couple of seasons were not shocked by his inclusion.

Moukoko, who has represented Germany at several age groups, including the Under-20 and Under-21 levels, is widely regarded as one of the shining lights among European talents and I can’t wait to see what he will do at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Hansi Flick has also decided to hand Mario Gotze a place in his World Cup squad.

Gotze, who scored the winning goal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil against Argentina, is also in the Germany squad along with fellow experienced attacking player Thomas Muller, plus Antonio Rudiger, Matthias Ginter, Leroy Sane Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kai Havertz.

Germany’s Qatar World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Christian Gunter (Freiburg), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich),Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Strikers: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen)

