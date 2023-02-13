The NBA schedule tonight and game times with 11 games on the docket. There is no shortage of action as teams fight for playoff positioning and bragging rights, and below, you will find the fixtures to follow on Monday night, February 13.

One of the highlighted games of the evening is the clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center in Texas. The Mavericks, led by the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, will be looking to bounce back from their recent 133-128 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings and continue their pursuit of a probable top seed in the Western Conference.

Doncic, in particular, has been a standout this season, averaging 33.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game and ranking second in the NBA in scoring. – Read more: Celtics top Grizzlies 119-109 behind team effort

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the San Antonio Spurs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, hoping to extend their win streak to seven games. The Spurs, on the other hand, will be looking to break out of a rough patch, as they have lost 12 in a row and 20 last 22 games overall. The Western Conference side is also 0-10 in their last 10 games.

Other matchups on the NBA schedule tonight to keep an eye on include the Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers, all of which tip off at 7:00 pm ET. The Eastern Conference clash between the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks will begin at 7:30 pm.

Later in the evening, the Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat, the New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Orlando Magic square off against the Chicago Bulls.

Finally, the night concludes with two exciting games, as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards visit the Golden State Warriors.

NBA SCHEDULE TONIGHT

Monday’s Games – February 13, 2023 Time Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets 7:00 PM Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers 7:00 PM Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers 7:00 PM Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks 7:30 PM Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat 7:30 PM New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder 8:00 PM Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls 8:00 PM Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 PM Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers 10:00 PM Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors 10:00 PM