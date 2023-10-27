BOSTON (Oct. 27) — The following is the complete NBA Schedule tonight, game time, and live TV channels and streaming on Friday night (27). A total of 11 games are on the schedule for tonight, and below, you will find the start time for each match-up.

ESPN, the ESPN App, and WatchESPN.com will provide live coverage of the two featured games –the Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM ET, and the Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 PM ET.

The action begins at 7:00 PM ET with the all-Western Conference clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies, the battle between the Detroit Pistons at the Charlotte Hornets, an Eastern Conference affair.

Action on the television schedule begins at TD Garden, where the Boston Celtics will entertain the Miami Heat live on ESPN and WatchESPN, starting at 7:30 PM.

ESPN’s schedule continues with Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 PM at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

NBA schedule tonight (Oct.27) live game times, TV channels